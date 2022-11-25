GOSHEN — Esther Davidson, 90, formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov.19, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1931, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Walter W. and Shirlie A. (Smith) Davidson. They have both passed away, as have her two sisters, Edith Davidson and Lois Pollard.
Esther was a 1949 graduate of Garrett High School and was a graduate of Messiah College in Pennsylvania.
She was an active member of Christian Union Brethren in Christ Church. She taught Sunday school, prepared church bulletins and played the piano and organ.
She worked at Steckley’s Mill and Hatchery in Kendallville, and then she was a bookkeeper for Deardorf Property Management Inc., of Corunna, before her retirement.
She and her sister Edith were also longtime Sextons of Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
In 2008, the family farm was sold and she and her sister Edith relocated to Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Christian Union Brethren in Christ Church, 4395 C.R. 7, Garrett, IN 46738, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Calling is one hour prior to the service on Monday, from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Pastor Craig Garber and Pastor Ron Remke will officiate.
Preferred memorials are to the church.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
