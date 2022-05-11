ALBION — Kirk Alan Sickafoose, 59, of Albion, Indiana, passed away at home on Monday, May 9, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1962, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Jack and Shirley (Henning) Sickafoose.
Kirk was a lifetime area farmer. He raised cows and horses and was a member of the Appaloosa Horse Club.
He loved his family, granddaughters, and International Harvester tractors.
On Dec. 15, 1984, in Albion, he married Rebecca Zumbrun.
Kirk leaves behind his wife, Becky Sickafoose, of Albion; sons, Bryan (Heather) Sickafoose, of Albion and Brock (Melissa Beery) Sickafoose, of Albion; daughter, Stephanie Sickafoose, of Albion; and granddaughters, Kyla and Ally. Also surviving are his mother, Shirley Sickafoose, of Albion; and brothers, Jim Sickafoose, of Fort Wayne, and Lynn (Jo) Sickafoose, of Syracuse.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
The Rev. Robert E. Eickmann Jr., will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
Memorials in Kirk's memory may be directed to the Cancer Research Institute.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
