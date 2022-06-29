LAGRANGE — Beverly Jean Gage, 94, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed on to her eternal home on Friday, June 24, 2022. She joined her loving husband of 67 years, Monroe.
Beverly was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 29, 1928, to Leonard and Gladys (Seltenright) Gillingham.
During her life on Earth, she started her career at Kirsch’s in Sturgis, Michigan, even before graduating from LaGrange High School. She spent most of her time helping her husband manage a dairy farm in rural LaGrange County. She also worked part-time at South Milford Elementary School and then Prairie Heights High School cafeteria.
On Dec. 10, 1949, in LaGrange, Indiana, she married Monroe Gage; he preceded her in death on March 8, 2017.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Ottersen, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Marilyn Smart, of Port Charlotte, Florida; a sister, Cynthia Jacobs, of Garrett, Indiana; two granddaughters, Megan Gage Jackson, of Palm Bay, Florida, and Navy Lt. Commander Hillary Gage, of Grovetown, Georgia; four great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Robin Gage, of Gaylord, Michigan; and a sister-in-law, Marianne Nelson, of Shipshewana, Indiana.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gary M. Gage; and a brother, James Gillingham.
Visitation will take place on Friday, July 1, 2022, at noon, and continue until the service time at 2 p.m.
The visitation and funeral services will be held at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, with the Rev. Jim Taylor officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Preferred memorials can be made to Ark Animal Rescue, PO Box 95, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.