LAKE GAGE — The Rev. William Imler died on July 31, 2022, surrounded by members of his family, after a long and full life. In his last two years he often stated, “Overall, it has been a wonderful life.”
Bill was born at home in a Methodist parsonage in Hagerstown, Indiana, to Earl and Marie Imler, on Feb. 6, 1925. He grew up in many Indiana towns, due to the itinerant nature of the Methodist Church’s appointment system of pastors.
He attended Middletown High School until, as part of a national defense initiative, he was selected to depart high school one semester early and begin studies in engineering at Purdue University.
In the summer of 1943, Bill enlisted in the Navy and trained in its Air Corps. After one solo training flight, he returned for a landing at the base in Ottumwa, Iowa, and found it nearly deserted. Over the loudspeaker he learned that Japan had surrendered. At that point, Bill chose to return to civilian life and returned to Indiana, where he transferred to DePauw University.
During the summers of his college years, Bill worked at Studebaker in South Bend, where he bought his first car in 1949. After Bill’s first year of seminary, he married Dona Lou Wilson, whom he had met at DePauw.
They moved to a small apartment in Madison until Bill graduated from seminary in 1951. From 1950-53 Bill was appointed pastor of two Methodist churches in Modena and Clintondale, New York. During the last two years of that pastoral ministry, Bill commuted to Yale Divinity School for additional graduate studies.
After graduation in 1953, Bill and Dona Lou drove their family of 5 in their Studebaker with a trailer hitched behind it, to Indianapolis, where Bill accepted the leadership of a newly chartered church called St. Luke’s Methodist. Worship services of St Luke’s Church were held in an American Legion Hall until 1955, when construction of a church building began and the congregation grew significantly.
In November 1959, Bill was appointed pastor of First Methodist Church in Martinsville, Indiana. The next move was a return to Madison, New Jersey, where Bill began work as Assistant Dean of Drew Theological Seminary. From 1967-1973 Bill worked as Director of Continuing Education for the alumni of Garret Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. During this time he also preached at Michigan Avenue United Methodist Church in Hobart, Indiana, often renting a Cessna to fly in for the worship service and deliver his message. In June of 1973 Bill was appointed to the pastoral staff of First United Methodist Church in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Following this assignment Bill took a sabbatical leave from ministry and toured United Methodist mission work around the world with his wife, Dona Lou. Bill assumed the leadership of Clay United Methodist Church in May 1977, and served there for 10 years.
After retirement he served on the staff of First United Methodist Church in South Bend as pastor of visitation. In 1992, Bill and Dona Lou became Volunteers in Mission at Wesley United Methodist Church in Medan, Sumatra, Indonesia, where Bill served as pastor and where they developed connections, which have lasted decades. From 1991 to the present Bill and Dona Lou were involved in the Methodist Church’s work of establishing, developing and supporting Africa University in Old Mutare, Zimbabwe.
They have visited there four times and have hosted the Vice Chancellor of Africa University and his wife in their home many times as well as students and graduates of the university.
In retirement, Bill and Dona Lou have hosted many relatives and friends and international friends at their Lake Gage home. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, experienced enjoyable outdoor activities and celebrations at the lake over the years they lived there.
William A. Imler is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dona Lou; his sons, Don (Kay), Lee (Armida), Craig (Romana); and daughters, Carol (Dave) Jackson and Anita Goss. He is survived by six grandchildren, Anita, Chris, Dan, Kelton, Matthew and Finn; and five great-grandchildren, Gryph, Drake, Nico, George and June.
The memorial service for the Rev. William A. Imler will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m., with visitation at 1 p.m., at Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., in Angola.
Preferred memorials are to the church or to Africa University Development Office, P.O. Box 34007, Nashville, TN, 37203.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.