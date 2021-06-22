HUNTERTOWN — James F. Scanlon III, 78, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home in Huntertown, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 5, 1942, in Oswego, New York, to James F. and Vesta (McCumber) Scanlon.
James was a graduate of Huntertown High School.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
James was a self-employed finish carpenter.
He was a member of American Legion Post 178 of Garrett and Garrett VFW.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Aaron J. and Samantha Scanlon, of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth A. Hartman and Robert Welker, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Travis, Trevor, Tyler, Dylan, Austin, Logan, Kiersten and Adom; one great-grandchild, Pierce; and a sister, Patricia Roberts, of Clearwater, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gregory Scanlon and Brian E. Scanlon; three brothers, Timothy Scanlon, Michael Scanlon and Rory Scanlon; and a sister, Sheri Karn.
Military honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps and American Legion Post 178 of Garrett at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Quiet Knight, P.O. Box 701, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
