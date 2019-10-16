MORGANTON, N.C. — Cleo J. Mark, 95, of Morganton, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
She was born on June 16, 1924, in Noble County, Indiana, to Fred Crothers and Hazel Graber Crothers. They preceded her in death.
Cleo received her nursing degree in the US Cadet Nursing Corp in 1943.
She married Robert W. Mark on July 13, 1946, in Avilla, Indiana.
Cleo was always eager and willing to volunteer in many areas throughout her lifetime. No task was too difficult when she was helping to carry out the desires of her family and friends.
She was a devoted wife and mother, who had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the love of her life.
She loved to travel and go on vacations with her family, listen to gospel music, and read her Bible with its well-worn pages that testify to her faith in its teachings.
She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla, Indiana, where she served in many areas. She enjoyed decorating the fellowship hall at Christmas with her friend, Audra, helping with funeral dinners, and making homemade crafts for the Christmas bazaar. She enjoyed the Suzanna Circle and the Cup and Comments Sunday School class. Cleo loved to crochet afghans for her family and friends and make crafts to decorate their homes for every holiday. She was a devoted Indiana Hoosier basketball fan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Clifford Crothers, Mary Jane Brand, Martha Martin Ringler, and Patty Croy.
Cleo is survived by daughters, Linda Patrick (Bob) and Judy Goebel (Sam); grandchildren, Tish Conley (Ed), Melissa Greer (Kevin), Todd Patrick (Robin), Mark Patrick (Les), David Goebel (Tabatha), and Michael Goebel; great-grandchildren, Erika Conley, Holly Conley, Makayla Greer, Makenzie Greer, Bridget Patrick, Shane Patrick, Lilly Goebel, Spencer Goebel and Lucas Goebel; stepgreat-grandchildren, Christian Cothren and Lauren Cothren.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church, 101 S. Cherry St., Avilla, Indiana 46710.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
