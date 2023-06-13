Erma Aldrich
LIGONIER — Erma Lee Aldrich, age 83, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at The Laurels of Goshen.
She was born on March 17, 1940, the daughter of Grover and Alice (Hall) Caudill, in Knott County, Kentucky. Erma moved to the area in 1972, coming from Detroit, Michigan.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Randy) Musselman, of Ligonier; three grandchildren, Caitlyn (Blake) Musselman, of Elkhart, Madison (Alex) Musselman, of Ligonier and Lexi Musselman, of Ligonier; five siblings, Mildred Triplett, Hazel (Kenny) Jones, Woodrow Caudill, all of Kettering, Ohio, Judy Stahly, of Kendallville and Grover Caudill Jr., of Kentucky; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings, Raymond Caudill, Billy Caudill, Mary Mullins and Opal Short.
Erma enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, and coloring. She loved The Lord, reading the Bible and attending church when she was able. Erma was a wonderful lady who had a heart that matched her smile.
A funeral service will be held in Erma’s honor at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jimmy Shepherd will officiate.
Burial will follow at Orange Township Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home.
There will also be an hour of visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 7460 Warren Pkwy #150, Frisco, TX 75034
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.