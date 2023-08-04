Auburn — Herbert R. Fields, 82, died on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on July 21, 1941, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Willard Caudil and May Fields and they have both passed away.
Herbert worked as a foreman at Essex in Auburn, then spent 33 years at BF Goodrich in Woodburn, before retiring in 2000.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett and Garrett American Legion Post 178.
Herbert is survived by four grandchildren, Kristine Nodine, Taylor Nodine, Neal Parker Jr, and Caroline Parker; four great-grandchildren, Athena Nodine, Aiden Cearbaugh, Aleigha Cearbaugh and Violet Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith (Muzzillo) Fields; two daughters, Andrea D. Perkowski and Mae Ann Parker; and a brother.
No services are planned at this time.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at a later date at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorials may be given in Herbert’s memory to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
