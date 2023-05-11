AUBURN — Alan R. Michael, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday May 4, 2023.
Alan was born Nov. 14, 1931, in Muncie, Indiana, a son of the late Lewis and Gladys Michael.
Alan was a veteran of the United States Air Force and member of Garrett American Legion Post 178.
Alan was a carpenter and also a country line dancing instructor for more than 30 years.
He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Gary Handshoe, of Auburn, Brenda Michael-Bell, of Garrett and Beth and Scott Michael-Brown, of Auburn; son, Anthony Michael, of Fort Wayne; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Sue Michael, of Auburn; sister, Sue Sells, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Deloris Michael, of Hicksville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Dave Michael.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., with a memorial gathering two hours prior, from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at McIntyre Place, 116 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Quiet Knight Inc.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.