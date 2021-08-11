AVILLA — Samuel Thomas King, 36, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
He was born on April 29, 1985, in Fort Wayne, to Randy and Patricia (Jetmore) King.
He was a heavy equipment operator with I.B.E.W. #1393.
In his free time, Sam enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and four-wheeler, being in nature, and spending time with his son.
On Aug. 17, 2015, in Avilla, he married Felicia Wilson.
Survivors include his wife, Felicia King; son, Samuel King; father and stepmother, Randy and Janet King, of Avilla; brothers, Joshua (Jenny) King, of Warsaw and Benjamin (Amanda) King, of Nova Scotia, Canada; and sisters, Miranda King, of Avilla and Abigail (Matt) Cole, of Avilla.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia King.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Harper Funeral Home, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Contributions in Sam's memory may be directed to the family.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.