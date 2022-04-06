FORT WAYNE — Robert W. Hootman, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Story Point Senior Living in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1931, in Garrett, Indiana, to Audrew and Margaret (Rider) Hootman. They preceded him in death.
Robert married Willa M. Hay, on Dec. 17, 1951, in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Robert graduated from Ligonier High School.
He then enlisted in the Air Force and retired out as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of service.
He was a member of the Hoosier Warbirds in Auburn and American Legion Post #83.
Robert had also worked in the maintenance department at Sealed Power in LaGrange.
Robert is survived by his wife of 71 years, Willa Hootman, of Kendallville; sons, Don Hootman, of Tucson, Arizona, and John (Tammy) Hootman, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Mallori, Richelle, Heather, Whitney, Jamie, Amanda, Melissa, Angela and Jennifer; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Robert was also preceded by an infant brother.
Per Robert’s request, there will be no services.
Assisting the family with the arrangements is Hite Funeral Home, 403 S Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755
