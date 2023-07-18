FORT WAYNE — Samuel “Sam” Shane Barkdull, age 63, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1960, in San Diego, California.
Sam graduated from New Haven High School. He attended Vincennes University and graduated from Indiana University from the Ernie Pyle School of Journalism.
He worked for the USDA for 35 years in Washington, D.C., retiring in 2020. After retirement he moved back to Indiana, and resided in Fort Wayne.
His friends thought of him as funny, well read, brilliant and cultured, and he had friends all over the world.
Sam enjoyed reading, cooking and collecting cookbooks, and was a world traveler.
Survivors include his mother and father, Priscilla and John DeMarco, of Fremont, Indiana; and sisters, Perri Barkdull (David Finley), of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jammie (James) Bushnell, of Grants Pass, Oregon, Courtney (Matthew) Wood, of Houston, Texas, and Carri (Tony) Camara, of Grants Pass, Oregon; brothers, Mike (Nancy) DeMarco, of Goshen, Indiana, and Tony DeMarco, of Indianapolis, Indiana; special niece and nephew, Tony DeMarco, of Goshen, Indiana, and Lexy Murua-Cuney, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Mr. Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Barkdull; and an uncle, Leslie Barkdull.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Whitman-Walker, https://www.whitman-Walker.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
