HAMILTON — Bexley Rae Chamberlain, 6, of Hamilton, Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Waterloo, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
Updated: January 4, 2020 @ 1:33 am
