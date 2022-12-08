COLUMBIA CITY — Diane Elaine Kemery, 68, formerly of Columbia City, died peacefully at 12:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her brother's home in Fishers after several years of declining health.
Diane was born Dec. 19, 1953, at Whitley County Memorial Hospital in Columbia City, the daughter of Earl E. and Marion L. (Stephens) Kemery. She attended Thorncreek Township schools and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1972.
She resided at her family home in Tri-Lakes until 2011, when she moved to Fishers. Diane loved horses, practical jokes, bologna, card, and video games. She was a loyal friend and gentle soul who was fiercely independent.
She is survived by her brothers, Glen (Noreen) Kemery, Fishers, and Dennis (Beth) Kemery, Brooklyn, Ohio; stepmother, Maxine Kemery, Columbia City; and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Diane's life was held Friday at Smith & Sons Coach Room, 207 N. Main St., Columbia City. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.