KENDALLVILLE — Darlene May (Mapes) Frye, 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born, along with her twin sister, on Nov. 26, 1948, at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville, to Arthur Franklin and Ruth (Acker) Mapes.
She spent much of her youth living at a farmhouse on Angling Road, chasing trouble with her siblings and cousins, who still love telling the stories today.
Later, the family moved into Kendallville, where she married Jerry Lee Frye on July 2, 1967, soon after her graduation from East Noble High School. He preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 2016.
They were members of Kendallville Church of the Nazarene.
She will be remembered for her love of family, sense of humor and generous spirit.
Her interests were scrapbooking, reading and attending her grandkids’ activities.
She was a long-time East Noble Band Booster for both her kids and grandkids. She loved gathering every morning at the Kendallville McDonald’s with family and friends.
May and Jerry were known as helpers in innumerable ways, large and small. Her mother lived at their home for the last years of her life while in declining health, as did Mr. Frye’s aunt, Deloyce Parker.
For many years, May and Jerry volunteered with family members to raise funds for the Arthur Franklin Mapes Memorial Literary Scholarship with a booth at the Apple Festival of Kendallville.
She was proud of her father’s recognition as Indiana Poet Laureate and author of the Official State Poem. She enjoyed writing poetry herself and gifted her extended family with an annual Christmas poem for many years.
She was retired as a bookkeeper in the automotive business, having worked for several local dealerships.
Mrs. Frye is survived by a daughter, Laura (Doug) Nowels, of Kendallville; a son, David Frye, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Korey Nowels, Meghan Nowels, Alissa Frye, Evan Frye and Collin Frye; and three great-grandchildren, Nalani, Marley and Trevyn Lipford. She is also survived by her twin, Marlene Kay Mason, of Kendallville; sisters, Marilyn Barrett, of Owensville and Jean Frye, of Kendallville; and brothers, Richard (Celine) Mapes, of Oceanside, California, Dean (Diane) Mapes, of Fremont, Mike (Diane) Mapes, of Auburn and Howard (Cheryl) Mapes, of Kendallville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Kathy (Tim) King, of Pleasant Lake; and two brothers-in-law, Jack (Melodee) Frye, of Longwood, Florida, and Robert (Dawn) Frye, of Angola.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, the Rev. James A. Mapes and Donald Mapes.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Darlene’s funeral service on Monday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, for those unable to attend in person.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from 2-5 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Noble Hospice.
View a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
