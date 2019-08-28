William Flick 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save William H. “Bill” Flick, 63, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Saturday Aug. 10, 2019.Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How confident are you that the U.S. is doing enough to prevent more Russian interference in our elections? You voted: Very confident Confident Not confident Very worried Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily announces West Noble's Chuck Schlemmer has diedFilmmaker to shoot music video in AuburnMan brutally beaten at Lake Arrowhead residenceAddicts find safe harbor in WaterlooCarroll grad makes it to top seven on 'MasterChef'Longtime school board member Nancy McNabb diesCharges filed in truck vs. bicycle collisionResale shop opens in LigonierAdios, maestra: 32-year West Noble teacher to retireReport: Illegal immigration costs taxpayers $116 billion annually; Californians, Texans, Floridians pay the most Images Videos CommentedSalmon in my boxers (1)Jail is not a 2-star hotel (1)Free stuff (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads Albion Village 8-26-2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Our Staff The history of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center Past Board Presidents Annual Nappanee Apple Festival returns Sept. 19 Whitley County court briefs Allen County Plan Commission approves sex businesses location changes in zoning ordinance (copy) Something for everyone at 42nd annual steam show (copy) Community Calendar
