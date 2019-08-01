Lucille Clark
LIGONIER — Lucille Clark, 91, of Ligonier, Indiana, left Valley View Healthcare Center early Thursday morning, July 25, 2019, to forever be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born on July 20, 1928, the daughter of James and Sarah (Stuart) Crider in Dorchester, Virginia.
In August 1953, she married Wesley M. Clark; he preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 1988.
Lucille is survived by numerous nieces and nephews along with an extended church family that was very dear to her.
She preceded in death by her parents; and nine siblings.
Nothing was more important to Lucille than sharing the gospel with others.
She also enjoyed shopping, spending time with her family, and celebrating her birthday every year.
Throughout her life she was always active in her church and ministering to others. She always made those around her smile. Lucille will always be loved and remembered well.
A home going service will be held in Lucille’s honor at 1 p.m., on Saturday July 27, 2019, at The Sanctuary, 10121 North S.R. 13, Syracuse, IN 46567.
Pastor Craig Fritchley will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday, at The Sanctuary.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Sanctuary.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
