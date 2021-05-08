GARRETT — Chester B. Montgomery, age 59, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Montgomery was born in Garrett, Indiana, to Ollie and Geraldine (Maloney) Montgomery.
He enjoyed building model cars and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Katina Williams, of Fort Wayne, Amanda Campbell, of Garrett and Shera and Jeff Thomas, of Garrett; sons, Eric Reider, Chester Ollie Montgomery, of Auburn and Mathew Montgomery, of Auburn; many grandchildren whom he loved; sisters, Rose Fugate, of Ohio and Tina Montgomery, of Ohio; and longtime friend, Sandra Shanyfelt, of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Billie Ray Montgomery, James Montgomery and Virgil Montgomery; and one sister, RuthAnn McCandlish.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.