ANGOLA — Norman Vernon Sitts, 54, of Angola, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly, due to natural causes on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at home in Angola, Indiana.
Norman was a lover of life, tough as nails, hardheaded, and loved a good debate. He had a huge heart. He was a family man, who enjoyed any occasion to get the family together. He worked hard, played hard, loved hard, and prayed hard in both difficult and happy times.
As a young man, and with the help of his father, Blaine Lease, he helped build the roofing company, New Ideas Roofing. The business is based in Pleasant Lake, but their work can be found all over the tri-state area. His knowledge and skills in the building trade was part of the legacy he taught and passed down to his children. New Ideas Roofing evolved to include his brothers and sons.
Norman Vernon Sitts was born on March 16, 1967, in Cleveland, Ohio. His mother and father are Regina and Blaine Lease, who still reside in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
He also leaves behind his five children, Ashley (Keith) Baker, Blaine (Amber) Sitts and Sheigh, Austin (Angel) Sitts and Madison Sitts, who were all raised in the Angola area, by Norman and their mother, Trina Zimmerman, to whom he was married to for 25 years; and Janet Wicker, his beloved companion. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, who loved their “Pap”. His grandbabies, Keith, Arianna, Ayla, Jayzlynn, Avayla, Quintyn, Alaysia, Lisa, and Bentley, were the light and great joy in his life.
His surviving relatives also include his brothers, Jim, Ron and Joseph Sitts; and sister, Michelle (Jim) Wilder, Kevin Lease and Laurie Nicholson.
Preceding him in death were his brother, Derrick Sitts; his maternal grandmother, Virginia Harris; and his paternal grandmother, Mary Lease.
For those who wish to pay their respects to the family, are welcome to attend services for Norman on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Shiloh House of Prayer, located at 124 W. Hobart St., Ashley, Indiana.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m., with the Memorial Service to begin at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family.
