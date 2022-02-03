AUBURN — Nancy K. Lepley, 74, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on July 11, 1948, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to Richard and Mary (Parker) Lepley Jr.
Nancy attended Ashley High School and was a graduate of Warner Beauty College.
She worked as a beautician and was a school bus driver for CANI Head Start.
She is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Kimberly and Brett Kugler, of Avilla and Melissa and Michael Schott, of Garrett; eight grandchildren, Erica (Kyle) Dice, Ashli (Rory Ransburg) Bell, Brooke (Spencer Gould) Bell, Lindsey Bell, Samantha Kugler, Gabriel (Kyla) Kugler, Trenton Schott and Alissa (Josh Rock) Schott; five great-grandchildren, Cole, Elliston, Jasper, Brody and baby girl coming in July; two brothers and a sister, Bill (Lynda) Lepley, of Hudson, Bobby Lepley, of Kendallville and Lynda Wappes, of Kendallville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter in infancy, Mary Beverly Heffley; two brothers, Guy Lepley and Dick Lepley; brother-in-law, Chad Wappes; and sister-in-law, Cindy Lepley.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with burial to follow at Circle Cemetery, Hudson, Indiana.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in memory of Nancy, to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.