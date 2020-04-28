KENDALLVILLE — Kiarah McKenzie Baxter, 22, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with her family at her side.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1998, in Fort Wayne to Patrick and Charmin (Hicks) Baxter.
On March 23, 2019, in Kendallville, she married Ashlee Rorie.
She was a 2016 graduate of East Noble High School and currently a student in the nursing program at Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne.
She was employed as a CNA at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
She attended Green Chapel Church.
Kiarah enjoyed attending concerts and going to Cedar Point. She especially loved being with her family and friends.
Surviving are her wife, Ashlee Baxter, of Kendallville; her mother, Charmin (Rob Marquis) Baxter, of Kendallville; her father, Patrick (Holly) Baxter, of Kendallville; five sisters, Hannah Baxter, of Kendallville, Elizabeth Karst, of Princeton, Kentucky, Jennifer Marquis, of New Haven, Jessica Marquis, of New Haven, and Cheyenne (Ryan) Kling, of Marion; four brothers, Alex Padilla, of Kendallville, Taylor (Paige) Havert, of Rome City, Austin (Megan) Keith, of Kendallville, and Rayne (Hailey) Heine, of Rome City; maternal grandmother, Wilma Blankenship, of Kendallville; paternal grandfather, Andrew Baxter, of Spring Hill, Florida; aunts and uncles, Ben (Linda) Castle, of Rome City, Ryan Kauffman, of Wolcottville, Lisa Castle, of Kendallville, Andrew “Dee” (Cindy) Baxter, of Indianapolis, David (Shalisa) Baxter, of Kendallville, and Suzanne (Jeremy) Dunham, of Spring Hill, Florida; and her beloved cats, Penelope and Tigger.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Monroe Hicks; paternal grandmother, Judith Baxter; and aunts, Tracy Hicks and Sharon Cheek.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and is limited to 10 family members.
Pastor Mel Heiniger, of Green Chapel Church, will officiate.
Burial will be at Orange Cemetery, Rome City.
A live broadcast of the funeral service will be available for other family and friends to view on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are her brothers, Alex, Taylor, Austin, and Rayne.
Visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, the visitation is limited to 10 people at a time. Please use good judgment in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend. There will be no congregating in the parking lot and physical distancing of six feet is mandatory.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, Indiana, 46755
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
