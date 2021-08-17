KENDALLVILLE — Benjamin Donald “Ben” Harvey, 57, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on June 21, 1964, in Fort Wayne, to Donald and Lois Diane (Wilson) Harvey. They preceded him in death.
On July 9, 1994, in Auburn, Indiana, he married Sabrina Michelle Scheurich.
Mr. Harvey was employed by Wayne Manufacturing in LaOtto for 23 years, where he was a welder.
He was a member of Crosspointe Family Church in Kendallville, where he and his wife served as nursery directors.
Ben loved being outside and tending to his roses. He enjoyed Christian music, old cars, and attending car shows.
Surviving are his wife, Sabrina Harvey, of Kendallville; two sons, Josh (Kyle Rice) Harvey, of Kendallville and Jacob Harvey of Kendallville; a sister, Jan Harvey, of Washington, Indiana; and a brother, Brian (Doris) Harvey, of Evansville, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 7 p.m., at Crosspointe Family Church, 205 Highpointe Crossing, Kendallville, with Pastor Rich Secor officiating.
Burial will be at a later date at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 6-7 p.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
