ROME CITY — Jean E. Hostler, 81, of Rome City, Indiana, and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mrs. Hostler was born on Dec. 7, 1938, in Kendallville, to C. Neil and Agnes (Mettler) Wright.
In 1964, she moved from Huntington to LaGrange, and continued to live in the area until she moved to Noble County a few years ago.
Mrs. Hostler was a teacher for many years at Lakeland School Corporation.
She was a current member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville, and a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of LaGrange.
She was a member of Tri Kappa, Retired Teachers Association, was active with United Methodist Women with the Rebecca Circle and was a longtime member of the church choir at the FUMC of LaGrange. Jean had also published three devotionals in her life.
On Aug. 13, 1961 in Kendallville, she married Robert C. Hostler Jr. Mr. Hostler survives in Rome City.
Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew C. and Rhonda Hostler, of Goshen, Indiana, and Travis C. and Lisa Hostler, of Kendallville; a son-in-law, Mark Weldon, of Angola, Indiana; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a daughter, Melissa Weldon in 1999; and a sister, Ann Kern in 1989.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Revs. Chris Lantz and Steve McPeek will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 1-3 and 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, and on Saturday from 10 a.m., until the service time at the church.
Memorials may be given to Trinity Church United Methodist , 229 S. State St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.