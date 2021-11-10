Timothy Smith
COLUMBIA CITY — Timothy Allen Smith, 64, of South Whitley, Indiana, died after a two-week battle against COVID, at Parkview Regional Medical Center on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. As a high risk, but vaccinated individual, the fight was just too much to overcome.
Born on October 20, 1957, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was a son of the late Richard Dean and Ann (Bechtold) Smith.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1976.
He owned and operated his own company, Tim Smith Construction, which he started in 1979. Over the years he was able to complete hundreds of projects around the Whitley County area.
On Aug. 18, 1979, he married Kimberly Kay Bradfield. They made their home in the Columbia City area until 1987, when they moved to South Whitley.
Tim was a former owner and driver of dirt track race cars and enjoyed spending time in the sport throughout his years. He also loved the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Hoosiers basketball, coin collecting, gambling, spending time with the family and grandkids. He also liked searching for antiques with his wife.
He will be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, boss and neighbor. He never knew a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kim; children, Andrea (Ben) Lortie, of South Whitley, Brittany (Kris) Shoemaker, of South Whitley and Bradley Smith, of Muncie; five grandchildren, Slater Lortie, Hayden Lortie, Jackson Smith, Adelyn Smith and Emersyn Shoemaker; aunt, Kristine Bechtold; and brother-in-law, Rick Zoch.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Zoch; nephew, Ryan Zoch ;and a brother, Larry Smith.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Masks would be appreciated.
Burial will be at Eberhard Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials in Tim’s honor are to the American Heart Association or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
