Barbara A. Leamon, 90, of Goshen, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born on December 26, 1930 in Ligonier, Indiana to Harley and Dorothy (Dickinson) Chrisman. Barbara married Patrick Leamon on Dec. 31, 1949 in Ligonier, Indiana. He passed away on Sept. 7, 1996. Barbara was the Salutatorian at Ligonier High School when she graduated in 1948. She worked at Essex Wire, Porters Car Dealership and West Noble School in the Kitchen.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Mark (Diana) Leamon of Cromwell, Timothy “Buck” (Jeana) Leamon of Albion; daughter, Diane (Mark) Grotrian of Goshen; grandchildren, Rodney (Emily) Leamon, Stephanie (Tim) Werner, Anthony (Ashley) Grotrian, Nathan (Jordan) Grotrian, Darrin (Becky) Grotrian, Jared Leamon and Angie (Kenny) Bontrager; great-grandchildren, Lexi Leamon, Lacy Leamon, Marshall Grotrian, Brooklyn Grotrian, Brody Grotrian, Sawyer Bontrager and Hudson Bontrager; brothers, Ray (Deanna) Chrisman of LaGrange and Lee (Ruthann) Chrisman of Warsaw and sister-in-law Linda Chrisman of LaGrange. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Don Chrisman, Keith Chrisman and sister, Nancy Tierney.
A funeral service will be held in Barbara’s honor at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Diana Siegel will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be directed Indiana ALS Association.
Barbara loved playing Bingo and was the Bingo Champ. She was a member of the Cromwell United Methodist Church for many years, active in the Martha Circle, Kids Club, and the annual church bazaars. She enjoyed helping people and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at yeagerfuneralhome.com.
