FREMONT — Ronald L. Meek, age 84, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
Ron was born on Jan. 6, 1936, in Angola, Indiana, to Raymond J. and Pearl Alice (Nutt) Meek. They preceded him in death.
Ron married Dianna Kay (Hutchins) on Jan. 3, 1984, in Fremont, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Aug. 4, 2015.
He first married Margaret Louise Zimmerman on Dec. 19, 1958, in Angola, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Jan. 19, 1979.
He was retired from Steuben County Highway Department.
Ron was a member of Fremont Moose Lodge and Sons of the American Legion, Fremont, Indiana.
Ron also enjoyed playing golf and bowling.
Survivors include his children, Kim (Jim) Gordon, of Hamilton, Indiana, Rhonda (Paul) Handy, of Edon, Ohio, Jody (Tom) Kimmel, of Ashley, Indiana, and Rae Ann (Mark) Zielinski, of Muskegon, Michigan; stepchildren, Tammy Minster, of Auburn, Indiana, Peggy Draper, of Fremont, Indiana, and Don “Zeke” (Jennifer) Robinson, of Angola, Indiana; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Ron was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard D. Meek, and Raymond “Mort” Meek.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A memorial service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m., Friday, at Beams Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jon Bruney officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, at a later time.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257 or to Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
