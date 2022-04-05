NAPA, Calif. — Mary Alice Green O’Donnell passed away peacefully on February 20, 2022.
She was born in Wakarusa, Indiana, to LaVern Green and Florence Hahn. She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1944, prior to setting off to Tempe, Arizona.
There she met her favorite Irishman, Thomas O’Donnell. They married and started their family there before moving to Juneau, Alaska. Mary “O” worked for the Department of Education and valued her travels to rural villages within Alaska.
She completed her Associate's Degree at the University of Alaska (Hilo, Hawaii campus) at age 55.
She loved the beauty of Alaska, and her favorite pastime was fishing on their small boat the “M.A.” They retired to Southern California, and later moved to Napa, to be near family.
Mary touched many lives throughout her journey, but nothing brought her more joy than when she became “Poppy” the clown. She involved herself within her communities to help others and was a loving, caring, giving person, with a heart of gold.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Tom O’Donnell; daughter, Beth O’Donnell Graves; her parents; her brothers, Neil and Wendell Green; and granddaughter, Tiffany Munk.
She is survived by her sister and best friend, Pat Radkoski; children, Craig Munk (Karen), Timothy O’Donnell and Shannon O’Donnell Difilippo (John); grandchildren, Aren Munk Straiger (Steve), Britta and McKenna Difilippo and Wyatt Thomas Graves; and great-granddaughter, Adelynn Mary Frank. She will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends she made along the way.
A special thank you to the amazing team of caregivers at RE Home Care at The Springs of Napa and Continuum and Collabria Hospices.
Her family request those who wish to express sympathy, to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in honor of Mary O’Donnell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.