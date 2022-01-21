FORT WAYNE — Keith L. McComb entered eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the age of 98.
He was born in rural Indiana, on Aug. 13, 1923, to Forest Jackson McComb and Clara Belle (Gump) McComb. They preceded him in death.
He attended North Side High School in Fort Wayne and graduated in 1942.
He was drafted into the United States Army Air Corps and proudly served his country.
He spent his working years in construction with both McComb Construction and McComb Home Builders, until his retirement in 1989.
On June 30, 1990, he married Geneva “Jenny” (Hodge) McComb.
He was a lifetime member and former Post Commander for Huntertown VFW Post 11314; a member of Huntertown Masonic Lodge since 1953; Huntertown Historical Society; American Legion Post 82; Huntertown Lions Club and attended the Lifehouse Church Huntertown.
Surviving are his wife, Jenny, of Huntertown; daughters, Theresa (Steven) Pulver ,of Georgia, Janet (Robert) Haney and Peggy (Thomas) Luchies, both of Huntertown; step-children, Phillip (Wendy) Brown and Scott (Andrea) Brown, both of Fort Wayne, Marsha (John) Boyanowski, of Pleasant Lake and Kathleen Riddle, of Ohio; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille Elaine McComb in 1989; and brothers, Richard, Harold, Bruce and Jack McComb.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Masonic Lodge Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Lifehouse Church of Huntertown, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, Indiana, with calling one hour prior.
Burial will be at Huntertown Cemetery, at Cedar Canyon and Dunton Road.
Fellowship and lunch will be held after the burial at Lifehouse New, 1601 W. Cedar Canyon Road.
Memorial donations may be made in Keith’s honor to your local V.F.W. and also the Lifehouse Church of Huntertown.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.mccombandsons.com for the McComb family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.