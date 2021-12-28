FORT WAYNE — John Robert Skelly, 82, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1939, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Earl and Arcille (Smith) Skelly.
He was a 1957 graduate of Ashley High School.
John married Lois A. Long on May 9, 1983, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and she survives in Fort Wayne.
He was a driver for UPS in Fort Wayne, retiring after more than 30 years of service.
John was an avid bowler and golfer. He enjoyed traveling, watching IU basketball, helping others out and spending time with family.
Also surviving are three children, Greg Skelly of Auburn, Jeff Skelly of Zanesville and Teresa (Dave) Rowe of Garrett; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and five siblings, Sue Reinoehl of Waterloo, Eldon (Marlene) Skelly of Hamilton, Ellen Wilson of Waterloo, Dianna Owens of Rushville and Donald “Butch” (Kathy) Skelly of Ashley;
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren; and a brother, Larry Skelly
Services will be at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Pastor Valarie Kline, of Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.