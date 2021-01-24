AUBURN — Jane M. (Pfefferkorn) SanAngelo, 68, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Kingston at Dupont in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, to Aelred “Ade” and Myra (Horstman) Pfefferkorn.
Jane was a 1970 graduate of DeKalb High School. She attended business college classes in New York.
Jane grew up in Waterloo, Indiana. During here career, she lived and worked in New York, as a legal secretary, and then lived in Texas, and Florida, as a computer specialist. She lived in Florida, when she retired and then returned to Indiana, to be closer to family.
She was a sponsor for several children with the Big Brother and Big Sister organization.
Surviving are five sisters and brothers-in-law, Marlene and Rodney Taylor, of Monroe, North Carolina, Sandra and Tom Mettert, of Angola, June (Jane’s twin sister) and Roderick Pressler, of Waterloo, Laura Mann, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Sarah and Jay Seifert, of Auburn; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Dean and Karen Pfefferkorn, of Auburn, Edward and Kim Pfefferkorn, of Auburn, James and Jackie Pfefferkorn, of Auburn and Bradley and Michelle Pfefferkorn, of Auburn.
Jane had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, step-nieces, step-nephews, great-step-nieces and great-step-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a niece, Michelle Pfefferkorn.
A private family service will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Per Governor Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 50 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
