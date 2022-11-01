ROME CITY — Robert D. Bontrager, 18, of Rome City, (district: 22-3), Indiana, died unexpectedly at 3:44 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Bourbon, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 1, 2004, in Rome City, to Mervin S. and Ruby M. (Yoder) Bontrager.
Survivors in addition to his parents, are four brothers, Steven (LaVera) Bontrager, of Topeka, Harley (Rosetta) Bontrager, of Rome City, Melvin (special friend, Sarah Graber) Bontrager, and Matthew Bontrager, both at home; seven sisters, Mary Ruth (LaMar) Graber, of Wolcottville, Linda (Harley) Bontrager, of LaGrange, Wilma Jean Bontrager, at home, Marilyn (Nathan) Miller, of Wolcottville, Loranna (Ervin) Schrock, of LaGrange, Suetta Bontrager, and Wanda Bontrager, both at home; grandparents, Samuel and Wilma Bontrager, of Wolcottville, Melvin and Leanna Yoder, of LaGrange; 10 nephews; and six nieces.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Isaiah Jon Bontrager.
Robert worked at Ligonier Baling and Packaging.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and after 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Wayne Yoder residence, 0320 W. Northport Road, Rome City.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Wayne Yoder and the home ministers of the Old Order Amish Church.
Burial will be at Clearspring Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
