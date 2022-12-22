WOLCOTTVILLE — James E. “Sponge-Bob” Patterson, 67, of Wolcottville, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 29, 1955, in Hazard, Kentucky, to James O. and Bethel I. (Combs) Patterson.
James was a self-employed truck driver.
He loved his Chevys, the Green Bay Packers, camping, and bird watching. He was a racing enthusiast, especially watching drag racing and anything with lots of speed. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with his friends.
Surviving are his companion and love of his life, Sue Handshoe of Wolcottville; a brother, Otis Darrell Patterson of Rome City; a sister-in-law, Jennifer Patterson of Albion; two nephews, Drew Patterson of Kendallville and Jesse Patterson of Albion; two great-nieces, Kylee Patterson and Bella Patterson; two great-nephews, Gunner Patterson and Colt Patterson; and a host of close friends that were more like family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Michael Lee Patterson.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
