GARRETT — Late on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, Aletha Anne Bailey, 87, passed from this world in Garrett, Indiana.
Aletha was born in the winter of 1934, on Dec, 5, in Bremen, Indiana, to her loving parents, William H. Loucks and Frannie M. Drake Loucks. Her family moved to York, North Dakota, when Aletha was a young child. Her family moved back to Indiana, in her teen years where she graduated from Waterloo High School.
Aletha attended Manchester College, and met James (Jim) F. Bailey during her freshman year. Jim proposed to her at Camp Mack; one of her favorite places. They were married by her father, the Rev. William Loucks, on Jan. 15, 1956, at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren.
After their youngest child started attending school, Aletha re-enrolled in college, earning Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was a life-long learner, with a passion for teaching. She spent 25-plus years teaching and enriching the lives of her students at Garrett Junior High and High School.
Aletha was a devoted wife for 60 years. She was a woman of many talents. Over the years, she played the organ, sang in choirs, and enjoyed acting in plays. In her younger days, she had a particular acumen for jumping rope. She passed this love of the arts onto her children and grandchildren.
Like her parents before her, she was passionate about her faith and lovingly lived her life as a paragon of Christian grace and character.
Aletha was preceded in death by her parents, Fannie and William Loucks; her siblings, Thelma Loucks Nelson, Mabel E. Loucks Reed and W. Otis Loucks; her grandchildren, Abraham J. Parnell and Hannah E. Bailey; and her loving husband, James (Jim) F. Bailey.
Surviving are her three loving children, Teresa D. Dove (Jerry Coler), of Hudson, Indiana, Sheldon J. Bailey (Marla), of Quincy, Illinois, and Keith E. Bailey, of Metz, Indiana; her grandchildren, Sarah Middleton, Noah Parnell, Luke Parnell, Justin Bailey, Torrie Bailey, Lauren Bailey and Drake Bailey. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her legacy is that of one who learned, who taught and who loved. She gave all she could to those who needed, and she touched the lives of everyone she came in contact with. She will be missed.
A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, Auburn, Indiana, beginning with visitation from 1-3 p.m., and a Celebration Service at 3 p.m.
Gifts may be given in Aletha's memory to Camp Alexander Mack (www.campmack.org), and Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren (www.cedarlakecob.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.