ANGOLA — Alice Jane Shumaker, 78, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on April 5, 2022, after a brave battle with breast cancer 5 years ago. Our loving, wonderful, fun-loving sister was taken from us with pancreatic cancer way too soon.
Alice was born in Steuben County, Indiana, to John and Pauline (Frey) Shumaker on March 14, 1944. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Salem Center High School in 1962.
Alice was a master-fisherwoman and taught her nieces and nephews everything to know about fishing, from catching and cleaning them, to cooking them.
She is survived by her three sisters, Judy Bagwell, of Duluth, Georgia, Melodee (Jack) Frye, of Longwood, Florida, and Diana Kitson, of Angola, Indiana; her nieces and nephews, Kevin (Marvette) Bagwell, Mark (Connie) Bagwell, Melanie Bagwell, Rod (Kim) Frye and Jenny (Todd) Quillen; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; and two great-great-nieces and great-nephews.
She spoiled every niece and nephew and they all loved her very much. She lit up with all the great nieces and nephews and loved them all, including the great-great ones. She was a friend to so many, relatives, childhood friends and many co-workers. She will be missed by all.
There will be family graveside services at a later date, per her request.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Center Presbyterian Church, 3935 S. C.R. 800 W, Hudson, IN 46747, Premedica Heartland Hospice, 2720 Dupont Commerce Court, Suite 130, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 or to Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
