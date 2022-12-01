KENDALLVILLE — Donna L. Acres, 87, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her residence.
She was born May 27, 1935, in Kendallville to Lloyd and Helen F. (Ebert) Hart.
Donna was a lifetime area resident and a graduate of Kendallville High School.
She married R. Dairl Acres on Aug. 30, 1957, in Kendallville
Mrs. Acres had worked at Campbell & Fetter Bank and was a homemaker.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, R. Dairl Acres of Kendallville; a daughter, Darla (Ed) Meyer of Kendallville; a son, Dan (Kim) Acres of Seymour; two grandchildren, Brett (Jenel) Meyer of Fort Wayne and Abbey (Caleb) Grim of Valparaiso; two stepgranddaughters, Morgan Johns-West and Cassie Hamm; four great-grandchildren, Kylie, Evan, Carson, and Natalie; a sister, Phyllis Streb of South Bend; and a niece, Kathye Davidson of South Bend.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
