Shirley Rose Keplinger Deem Shaw, 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Kingston Care Center, Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, April 14, 2023, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.