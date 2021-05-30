GASTON, S.C. — Rick A. Ransbottom Sr., was born on July 12, 1957, in Sturgis, Michigan, and passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2021.
He was a son of the late Viva Worthington and Sherman Ransbottom.
Mr. Ransbottom served in the U.S. Army for eight years.
He loved to play cards, tell jokes, spend time with his family and always encouraged people to smile.
Mr. Ransbottom is survived by his daughter, Dawn Wainscott, of Gaston; son, Ricky Ransbottom Jr., (Megan), of Gaston; daughter, Lindsay Ransbottom, of Butler, Indiana; grandchildren, Alycia Lucas, of Allen, Michigan, Alina Wainscott, of Gaston, Kaylina Ransbottom, of Gaston, Alexis Ransbottom, of Gaston, Ricky Ransbottom III, of Gaston, Brayden Fulk, of Butler, Indiana, Allison Sanzo, of Butler, Indiana, Emily Sanzo, of Butler, Indiana; and numerous brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Hands Adult Day Care, 2010 State St., Cayce, SC 29033.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
