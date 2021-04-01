KENDALLVILLE — Ray Manns, age 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 29, 2021, at home.
Ray was born in Wayland, Kentucky, on July 31, 1943, to James and Nora (Allen) Manns. They preceded him in death.
He was a foundryman and employed with Lane Foundry and Kendallville Foundry.
He married Nadine Hale in 1963, in Albion, Indiana, and she preceded him in death in 2018.
He recently married Patricia Marie Marcum on Dec. 1, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Manns, of Kendallville; daughter, Tina Manns, of Kendallville; son, Jeff Manns, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Brandon Manns, Brittney Manns, Sabra Mendenhall, Brent Manns, Ryan Manns and Blake Manns; great-grandchildren, Owen Manns and Araya Mendenhall; brothers, Buddy Manns, of Corunna, Jimmy and Dorothy Manns, of Kendallville and Bobby Manns, of Kendallville; sisters, Cleta Knox, of Kendallville, Oma Jean Howard, of Detroit, Mattie Slone, of Kendallville, Willa and Walker Tackett, of Kendallville, Louetta and Jim Hale, of Kendallville and Linda and Dan Alter; of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nadine; son, Timothy, in 2005; brothers, Claude and James Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Mitchell, Ella Faye Handshoe, Christine Moor and Lorean Hamdin; and sisters-in-law, Judy Manns, Wilma Manns and Dorothy Manns.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, with a service at 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charles Mosley officiating.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
