TOPEKA — Mervin M. Miller, 69, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 2:55 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1949, in Goshen, to Mahlon A. and Wilma (Eash) Miller.
Surviving are three sisters, Mary Miller, of Topeka, Irene (Owen) Helmuth, of Shipshewana, and Christena Miller, of LaGrange; two brothers, David (Mary) Miller, of Topeka, and Atlee (Margaret) Miller, of Shipshewana; sister-in-law, Ada (Levi Lee) Beachy, of Shipshewana; 10 nephews; nine nieces; four stepnephews; and three stepnieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Orva Miller; nephew, Mahlon Miller; and two nieces, Wilma K. Miller and Angela Helmuth.
He attended Arc of LaGrange County for seven years.
Visitation will be after 5 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, and all day Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the David Miller residence, 8765 W. C.R. 200S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, also at the David Miller residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Elmer Yoder and the home ministers of Old Order Amish Church.
Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
