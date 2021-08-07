COLUMBIA CITY — James "Jim" Helfrich, 74, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home.
Born on Sept. 7, 1946, in Columbia City, he was the son of Robert and Geraldine (Dorio) Helfrich.
While attending Columbia City Joint High School, Jim enjoyed journalism and was part of the school newspaper. He went on to graduate with the Class of 1964, and then graduated from Indiana Business College.
Jim began his work career with Kunkle Valve and worked for Central Soya for 35 years, retiring from Bungee in 2011.
On Feb. 13, 1982, he married Judy Fulk and welcomed three children into his life and heart.
After retirement, Jim continued to work at Walmart and Dollar Tree before his health forced him to retire again.
He was a member of the American Legion and a former VFW and Eagles member.
Jim loved his family and enjoyed times camping together, taking his wife fishing and putting up Christmas decorations for them and neighbors to see. Jim also enjoyed golfing, bowling, tending to his vegetables in the garden, bird watching and he loved his dogs and cats. He was quiet-spoken, but had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered for being hard working, patient and being sentimental.
Survivors include his loving wife, Judy Helfrich; daughters, Deb (James) Seitz and Lori Speith; son, Denny Grobis; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and cat, Trouble.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City and from 10:30-11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will follow at Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Jim's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
