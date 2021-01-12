PLEASANT LAKE — Paul Whittaker, 76, passed away at his home in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
He was born on July 3, 1944, in Ray, Indiana to Ellis Whittaker and Nora C. (Davis) Whittaker Wolford.
Paul was retired, he had worked at Dana Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana, and for Airway in Auburn, Indiana.
He married Phyllis Hershberger on July 27, 1991.
Paul enjoyed playing pool and going on road trips, garage sales and to auctions. He owned several classic cars and enjoyed going to car shows. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Whittaker, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; children, Christine (Tim) Wise, of Angola, Indiana, Amanda (John) Cummings, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, William (Deb) Whittaker, of Kendallville, Indiana, Johnnie (Chris) Whittaker, of Fremont, Indiana, and Jodi (Carlota) Whittaker, of Angola, Indiana; step-sons, Brian Johnson, of Angola, Indiana, and Gary (Rachel) Johnson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are his 12 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his seven siblings; one grandson, Jessy Whittaker; and one great-granddaughter, Alania Rice.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Pleasant Lake Cemetery in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, with the Rev. George Foulk officiating.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
