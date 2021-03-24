ANGOLA — Judy David, 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the presence of her loving family.
She was born on June 27, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Jerome and Doris (Groom) Alter.
She married Robert David on June 16, 1956.
Judy resided in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and Lake James, Indiana, and was loved by all who knew her. She was blessed with many loving and caring friends at Port Carlos Cove and Whisper Bay. Lady Judith was well-known for her kindness and generosity to everyone who knew her.
Surviving are her sons, Greg (Lisa) David, of Angola, Indiana, Scott (Renae) David, of Angola, Indiana, and Richard David, of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Julie (Dan) Snyder, of Mesa, Arizona; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Jim Alter (Ida Guzman), of Hudson, Indiana, and Jan Landrum, of Auburn, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert F. David, on Sept. 17, 2003; and brother, Dr. Eugene Alter.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, Indiana, with John Coney, minister, officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, March 26, 2021, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made in Judith’s memory to Parkview Home Health & Hospice.
Due to mandated guidelines and for everyone’s safety, masks and social distancing are required. Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
