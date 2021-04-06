OLDSMAR, Fla. — Charlotte Jean Rogers McQuown, 85, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She passed as she wanted, in her home and surrounded by her family.
Charlotte was born in Chicago, Illinois, but spent most of her life in Angola, Indiana.
She met her husband Fred, the love of her life, in grade school. They married in 1952, and spent a happy life together raising their family, traveling and socializing with many family and friends. They retired to Florida, in 1999, to be near family.
Charlotte was always quick to make a stranger a friend and a friend to feel like family. Her welcoming, loving nature was a testimony to her faith. Despite her medical condition, she never gave up hope and trusted God to carry her through.
Charlotte loved animals and was known for adopting stray animals of all kinds, especially little dogs with special needs.
Charlotte was very involved in church activities. She was an Elder at Northwood Presbyterian Church and served on the Kitchen Krew as co-chairman.
Family was very important to Charlotte and she orchestrated many family gatherings. She was the devoted wife of Fred; a loving and supporting mother to her daughters, Janice (Gary) White and Robin (Barry, deceased) Bean; doting grandmother of Heather, (Neil) Lamoureux and proud great-grandmother of Jacob, Joshua and Hope Lamoureux. She is also survived by siblings, Glen (Janet) Rogers, Gilbert (Karen) Rogers and Carolyn (Harry) Shreeve; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, who she was close with and loved very much.
A memorial service will be held at Northwood Presbyterian Church on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Due to Covid restrictions, seating is limited. The service will be live streamed at www.northwoodpc.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Northwood Presbyterian Church, "Kitchen Krew"; or Suncoast Hospice, who diligently cared for her this past year.
