ANGOLA — Trudy Ann Feasel, 74, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at her home in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Kenneth and Hilda (Chester) Kimmel.
Trudy graduated from Leo High School in Leo, Indiana, and from Purdue University, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Art.
Trudy married Gerald A. Feasel on Oct. 1, 1988.
She worked at Baker’s Acres in Angola, before retiring.
Trudy was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving is her daughter, Gwen J. (Mike Popp) Hall, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; sister, Gwen Stickler of Oviedo, Florida; granddaughter, Brynn (Houston Wills) Molter, of Angola, Indiana; two nieces; one great-niece; and three great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Gerald A. Feasel, on Nov. 1, 2013.
Services will be at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
