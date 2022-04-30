ORLAND — Matthew Lee “Matt” Harpel, age 49, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Muncie, Indiana.
He was born on March 16, 1973, in Ventura County, California, to Randy and Debbie (Workman) Harpel.
He attended Prairie Heights High School and Ivy Tech College, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering.
Matt served in the United States Army for 2 ½ years, during Desert Storm.
Matt was involved in construction most of his life, and was a journeyman carpenter and journeyman concrete mason.
He enjoyed camping, riding horses, fishing, working with his hands, and being outdoors.
Survivors include his parents, Randy and Debbie Harpel, of Orland, Indiana; children, Justin Harpel (Ashley Tobias), of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Devin (Connor) Julian, of Warsaw, Indiana, and Randy Lee Harpel, of Kokomo, Indiana; a grandson, Gunnar Harpel, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Jennifer Hurley, of Orland, Indiana; a brother, Michael Harpel, of Orland, Indiana; aunts and uncles, Tom (Andree) Workman, of Orland, Indiana, Sherry Buuck, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Glen and Kathy Harpel, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Betty and Vaughn Badgett, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and many cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to a local Alcoholics Anonymous or the Muncie Veterans Clinic, 3401 N. Morrison Road, Muncie, IN 47304.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
