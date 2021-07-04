FREMONT — H. “Rex” Meadows, 92, of Fremont, Indiana, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home that he designed and built himself.
Rex was born on Dec. 15, 1928, in Bloomington, Indiana, to Harley and Nettie (Duvall) Meadows. They preceded him in death. He was one of 13 children. At the age of 12, Rex was taken in by Albert and Viola Snooks; they then raised him as he helped work on their farm.
Rex graduated from Steinsville High School, and then served his country in the Army during WWII.
Rex went on to Purdue University and received his Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering degree and he then completed his Master's Degree.
Rex retired from Magnavox after 27 years of service, where he was a vice president of Communication Products. He was an integral leader of the Electronic Warfare Department. He was active with Junior Achievement through Magnavox.
Rex enjoyed woodworking. He was an avid reader and he was always consuming knowledge.
Rex is survived by his wife of 72 years, Pauline Mae (Bennett) Meadows; children, Theresa Meadows, of Grabill, Pam (Terry) Clark, of Fort Wayne, Sandy (Chris) Rieth, of Vail, Arizona, Tom (Barbara) Meadows, of South Whitley and Paula (Peter Rowley) Hallett, of Brownsburg, Indiana; and three cherished generations of grandchildren.
A celebration visitation for Rex will be held from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, IN 46703.
Family requests that memorials are to Heartland Hospice.
Assisting the family with their arrangements is H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
