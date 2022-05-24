WOLCOTTVILLE — Benjamin Harrison “Ben” Budd, 46, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 26, 1975, in Angola, Indiana, to Robert and Lynda (Clifton) Budd, but grew up as one of the “Pleasant Lake Kids” where he played baseball.
He was a 1995 graduate of Angola High School, where he played football.
On July 12, 2008, in Fremont, Indiana, he married Tanya J. Lake.
Mr. Budd’s favorite positions included crew leader at the Pier Place in Angola and a short order cook at Wing’s Etc., in Angola and Marion.
He also served on the Pleasant Lake Fire Department for many years.
He attended Life Changing Church in Angola.
Ben dearly loved his family. He will always be remembered for his big heart and would help anyone in need. Ben loved Ohio State (Go Buckeye’s) and Cleveland Browns football.
Surviving are his wife, Tanya Budd, of Wolcottville; three daughters, Zoe Budd, Madison Budd and Renesmee Budd; and a son, Jayden Budd, all at home; two sisters, Angela (Ric) Pennington, of Marion and Stacey (Tim) Westfall, of Pleasant Lake; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Cindy and Terry Lake; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Robert Ernest and Lynda Jean (Clifton) Budd; his grandparents, Carl L. Clifton and Mary (McGinty) Foley and Robert Budd and Betty Childs; and stepfather, Phil Foley Jr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., at LBJ Hall, 5276 C.R. 4, Hamilton, with Chaplain Kelly Hadlich officiating.
The family will receive friends on Friday from noon to 2 p.m., at LBJ Hall.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
