AVILLA — William H. Krock Sr., 81, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Herman and Mildred (Isenbarger) Krock.
Bill married Marylan Cogan on July 15, 1960, in Kendallville.
He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran.
He worked for Dana Corporation for 30 years.
In his free time, he enjoyed watching Westerns, loved his dogs, Alex and Mikey, fishing, hunting, playing golf and bowling. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marylan Krock, of Avilla; sons, William (Lisa) Krock Jr., of Avilla and Randy (Shelly) Krock, of Avilla; daughters, Pamela Krock, of Avilla, Angela Krock, of Avilla, Melinda Krock-Hile, of Avilla and Barbara (Darren) Echterling, of English, Indiana; 17 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, James Krock, of Avilla and Robert (Bev) Krock, of Kendallville; and mother-in-law, Pauline Cogan, of Avilla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Josh Stahl; great-grandson, Archer Cayde Alvarez; sisters, Sandra Lash and Betty Lou Haynes; and father-in-law, Harry Cogan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Visitation will also be held from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Avilla Cemetery.
Contributions in Bill's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
