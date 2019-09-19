Wilbur Lambright 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Wilbur R. Lambright, 88, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 4:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his residence.Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How would you grade the Aggies' overall performance against Lamar on Saturday? You voted: A B C D F Vote View Results Back Special Sections Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngola teen jailed for incestLaGrange man arrested after 24-hour manhuntSeeing double and triple at EastsideFugitive's wound from officer's shot not from a bulletJust Breathe Salt Room opens in AngolaGarrett mourns loss of Railroader basketball legend Chuck BavisKendallville motorcyclist killed in crashStudy names Huntertown third best place to raise family in IndianaLigonier Community Fiesta returns this weekTeen's passion for dance earns national awards Images Videos CommentedCarnegie goes fine free (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD114707 KD114933 Albion Village 9-16-2019 Top Jobs KD115112 KD114410 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Annual Sample New Haven Features, Food, Fun Annual Sample New Haven Features, Food, Fun Community Calendar Art at the Riverside returns to Leo park New Haven Police Blotter Warsaw man sentenced for meth charges Johnny Appleseed Festival ushers in fall Johnny Appleseed Festival ushers in fall
