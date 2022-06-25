COLUMBIA CITY — Carolyn A. Hinen, 81, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 5:30 a.m., on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Sage Bluff Health and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1940, to Earl and Mary (Pequignot) Hinen. They preceded her in death.
Growing up in Whitley County, she graduated from the new Columbia City Joint High School in 1959.
She began her work career as an operator with United Telephone. Later, she moved into administration.
She retired from the now CenturyLink, with 35 years of service.
She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, Columbia City, and the former Fraternal Order of Eagles Aux -1906, Columbia City.
Surviving are sisters, Martha Anspach, (twin sister) and Marylin (Darwin) Zumbrun; and brother, Dale (Sharon) Hinen, all of Columbia City; nieces and nephews, Jackie Ness, Melanie Call, Mark Zumbrun, Danny Zumbrun, Connie Curry, Brian Anspach, Randy Hinen, Jeff Hinen, Jody Waugh and Kara Acres; 18 great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-nieces and nephews.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gordon Anspach; and a great-nephew, Justin Hinen.
The Mass of Christian Burial was held at on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City.
The burial will at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorials in Carolyn’s honor are to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
